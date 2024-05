This past weekend, the launch of the MyChauffeur app was held in conjunction with its Hari Raya open house in Kota Damansara, Selangor, officiated by its founder En. Mohd Faizal bin Arifin.

The app is now available for both iOS and Android with the primary purpose of connecting its users with their service of door-to-door vehicle inspection handling, while also allowing the real-time tracking of their vehicles during this process to, during, and from an inspection centre.

Armed with the tagline “Relax! Leave it to MyChauffeur”, the company seeks to provide personalised and professional “MyChauffeur” services and a “seamless booking experience through our user-friendly platform”. At the time of writing, the service is available throughout the Klang Valley, though they are seeking to expand their area of operation to a nationwide level further down the road.

MyChauffeur began in 2023 as MyCar Premium Chauffeur Services Sdn Bhd. The company promises to use “vetted driver” and a “one price for all” policy.

As mentioned, their new app is available on the iOS App Store or Google Play, and you can find out more via their website at https://mychauffeur.com.my/.