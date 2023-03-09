Naza Group loses another auto brand distributorship, this time it's Ferrari

After nearly 15 years of officially distributing Ferrari vehicles in Malaysia, it has been confirmed that Naza Italia will no longer be Ferraris's official distributor locally, effective April 8, 2023.

Our sister site, Wapcar.my, took the liberty to contact Ferrari's Far East and Middle East Hub, which confirmed the separation.

"The cessation of the business partnership between Ferrari S.p.A. and Naza Italia Sdn Bhd (Ferrari Malaysia) will be effective 8th April 2023. Naza Italia will continue to fulfill its responsibilities to customers for Sales & Aftersales activities until then," said a spokesperson for Ferrari Far East & Middle East Hub, in an email reply to WapCar.my.

Naza Italia however will still continue to have rights to Maserati vehicles in Malaysia, as the brand operates independently from Ferrari S.p.A.

The loss of rights to Ferrari vehicles in Malaysia is another setback for the Naza group, which now only has Suzuki, Ducati and Maserati under its belt. Previously, the Naza group had a few different distribution rights for many different brands, including Chevrolet, Kia, and Peugeot.

The dwindling down of automotive brands from the group is apparently part of the Naza 2.0 strategy, which aims to focus more on property development.

Below is an official statement on the matter issued to the media on behalf of NAZA Automotive Group:

CONCLUSION OF FERRARI MALAYSIA REPRESENTATION BY NAZA ITALIA SDN BHD



In the past few years, the NAZA automotive business had reviewed our brand mix to decide on

what fits into our business strategy. We have agreed to conclude our relationship with Ferrari

S.p.A (Ferrari) due to the non-alignment of their expectations to our strategy.

The parting ways with Ferrari is timely for us as it will enable us to focus on our other brands

and serves well for our other brands as we will be able to reallocate resources to brands that fit

into our automotive business strategy.

We will continue to provide support to Ferrari for a smooth transition of business, towards

April 2023.

We would also like to express our appreciation to Ferrari for the long-standing business

relationship and wish the Ferrari brand continued success for the future.