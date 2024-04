Intro Synergy Sdn Bhd (ISSB), the exclusive distributor for Neta here in Malaysia, has officially launched its latest Lifetime Warranty Program.

For the first 500 new customers who purchase the Neta V EV from 1 April 2024 to 30 June 2024, the car will be bundled up together with a lifetime warranty that covers the battery, motor, as well as motor integrated unit that controls device operations and specific systems.

According to Dato’ SM Azli SM Nasimuddin Kamal, the Executive Chairman of ISSB, "We are unwaveringly proud of NETA’s production processes, assuring reliability and excellence in every product offered to the market. Through rigorous manufacturing protocols and intense validation and testing, we wholeheartedly endorse this revolutionary warranty."

On top of the Lifetime Warranty Program, ISSB also introduced the Neta Loyalty Program where current Neta V owners can participate to enjoy 'exclusive privileges and benefits' with rewards up to RM24,300 as well as discounts on selected accessories, lucky draws, and more.

Head over to http://neta.my for more information.