Neta V launched in Malaysia, a bargain at RM 100k - 380 km range, cheapest EV in the market 

The influx of electric vehicles continues in Malaysia with the official arrival of the Neta brand. Intro Synergy Sdn Bhd, the exclusive distributor of NETA in Malaysia, proudly unveiled the Neta V, now available for booking at an attractive on-the-road price of RM100,000.

Neta V Exterior - new bodykit

In a special treat for the Malaysian market, Neta introduced an exclusive body kit that amplifies the V's striking design. The front skirts make it look more sporty and dynamic. While the back and sides of the car also have changes in their design to make it look smooth and fast, creating a seamless and stylish appearance that helps the car move through the air more efficiently. Not forgetting the 16-inch alloy wheels and LED lights.

Meanwhile, the Neta V also comes in 6 colors, allowing customers to choose from the Sakura Pink, Midnight Gray, Sky Blue, Moonlight Green, Cyan, and White Storm.

Neta V interior - 14.6 inch infotainment screen

The interior of the Neta V looks comfortable with the seats covered in synthetic leather. The infotainment screen is a generous 14.6 inches and the digital instrument cluster measures 12 inches. Surrounding you with audio, the Neta V is equipped with six speakers placed throughout the cabin and keyless entry.

Neta V powertrain - 380 km, 20%-80% in approx 30 mins

Power & efficiency

With a range of 380 km (NEDC) on a single charge, the NETA V's electric motor delivers a potent 95 PS of power and a robust 160 Nm of torque. This produces a swift acceleration from 0 to 50 km/h in just 3.9 seconds, with a top speed of 120km/h (based on actual tests).

Charging made easy

The NETA V supports both fast and slow charging, with a battery management system that optimizes charging times. Through DC Fast Charging, the vehicle achieves a remarkable 20% to 80% charge in approximately 30 minutes. The HEPT 3.0 Thermostatic Battery Management System, which uses a special liquid cooling system, makes sure the battery works really well without using too much energy.

Incentives to make the switch

At an attractive price of RM100,000 OTR, NETA encourages potential buyers with two packages. The first offers a complimentary EV Starter Package, which includes essential accessories like a home charger (with installation), V2L, and a range of upgrades such as body kits, auto tailgate, tint film, CO2 eliminator and insurance. Alternatively, a second option offers an interest-free package that extends up to 7 years, subject to terms and conditions.

A warranty that shows confidence

Potential buyers of the NETA V will be pleased to know that it comes with a decent warranty package. General components are covered for 5 years or up to 150,000km, while the EV High Voltage Components, including the battery and on-board charger, are backed by an 8-year or 180,000km warranty. The body of the vehicle gets a 10-year or 200,000km warranty.

GoAuto Group Executive Chairman, Dato' SM Azli SM Nasimuddin Kamal, emphasized, "the group is committed to expanding their operations to allow consumers access to more EV products, and is currently planning to undertake manufacturing and assembly of various types of electric vehicles through our new assembly plant in Negeri Sembilan"