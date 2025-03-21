New 2025 MG 4 unveiled in China, bigger, lighter & sleeker looks inspired by Cyberster

Images of the next-generation MG 4 have been released in MG China’s official Weibo site.

MG says the design of the car was inspired by the MG Cyberster EV Sportscar which sees a far more different approach to design compared to the current MG 4.

Overall, the car is now sleeker and curvier with less sharp edges just like the Cyberster. The front sports rounder headlights with the signature MG two-piece front lip. Black plastics on the sides of the car have been replaced by bold body lines with a more conventional rear spoiler seamlessly flowing off the roof of the car. And just like the Cyberster, the rearlights feature arrows pointing outwards and are joined together with a singular light bar.

According to the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), the car will be 108mm longer, 6mm wider, 47mm taller than the current MG 4 with a 45mm longer wheelbase. The car will also be lighter sitting at 1485kg compared to the current MG 4 at 1655kg.

Only one powertrain was listed,a 120kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery powering a single motor that puts out 160hp – slightly less than the current MG 4.

MG has also yet to release any pictures or details about the interior but promised in 2023 that the new MG 4 will receive a “big” update in the cabin.

Pictures of the current MG 4

The new MG 4 is expected to make its global sales debut in Europe in the 3rd quarter of 2025 with the Malaysian market expected to receive it only in 2026. Currently, the MG 4 is available as a CBU model in 4 variants:

- MG 4 Standard: RM 103,999

- MG 4 Luxury: RM 128,999

- MG 4 Extended Range: RM 148,999

- MG 4 XPower: RM 158,999

