Carlist.my
Carlist.my App
Predict the Price of Your Vehicle
4.5
18,373
Get
Editor's Pick
Contact Seller
×
»
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
»
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
»
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
»
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
Invalid form data submitted! Failed to process request.
Please send me more information about the car *
Invalid form data submitted! Failed to process request.
Your enquiry has been submitted. Thank you.
Carlist.my security
This helps protect our marketplace and guarantees a safe environment for both buyers and sellers.
Your personal details won't be shared with a third party
Message Sent
Your message has been sent.
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Electric Vehicle EV
  4. New 2025 MG 4 unveiled in China, bigger, lighter & sleeker looks inspired by Cyberster

New 2025 MG 4 unveiled in China, bigger, lighter & sleeker looks inspired by Cyberster

Electric Vehicle EV
 | 

New 2025 MG 4 unveiled in China, bigger, lighter & sleeker looks inspired by Cyberster

Images of the next-generation MG 4 have been released in MG China’s official Weibo site.

MG says the design of the car was inspired by the MG Cyberster EV Sportscar which sees a far more different approach to design compared to the current MG 4.

Overall, the car is now sleeker and curvier with less sharp edges just like the Cyberster. The front sports rounder headlights with the signature MG two-piece front lip. Black plastics on the sides of the car have been replaced by bold body lines with a more conventional rear spoiler seamlessly flowing off the roof of the car. And just like the Cyberster, the rearlights feature arrows pointing outwards and are joined together with a singular light bar. 

According to the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), the car will be 108mm longer, 6mm wider, 47mm taller than the current MG 4 with a 45mm longer wheelbase. The car will also be lighter sitting at 1485kg compared to the current MG 4 at 1655kg. 

Only one powertrain was listed,a 120kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery powering a single motor that puts out 160hp –  slightly less than the current MG 4. 

MG has also yet to release any pictures or details about the interior but promised in 2023 that the new MG 4 will receive a “big” update in the cabin. 

Pictures of the current MG 4

The new MG 4 is expected to make its global sales debut in Europe in the 3rd quarter of 2025 with the Malaysian market expected to receive it only in 2026. Currently, the MG 4 is available as a CBU model in 4 variants:

- MG 4 Standard: RM 103,999
- MG 4 Luxury: RM 128,999
- MG 4 Extended Range: RM 148,999
- MG 4 XPower: RM 158,999
 

Related Tags
MG MG 4 EV Electric Vehicle hatchback EV Hatchback MG 4 EV MG Cyberster
Print

Related News

Comments

×
Carlist.my security
Please complete your details below
This helps protect our marketplace and guarantees a safe environment for both buyers and sellers.
Unable to signup, please try again.
Please update the missing fields
Invalid Phone Number
Your personal details won't be shared with a third party
app-icon
app-icon
app-icon
View your Dream Cars
in the App
Download App Now