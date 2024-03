Bridgestone Tyre Sales (Malaysia) is further enhancing its services with the launch of the new Bridgestone Premium tyre retail outlet in Subang Jaya, Selangor.

The partnership with Vogue Motorsports will see to it that the Bridgestone Premium store offers superior quality tyres as well as other automotive services from your everyday passenger cars right up to high-performance vehicles all within a comfortable setting.

According to Michael Chung, Managing Director of Bridgestone Malaysia, "The opening of the new Bridgestone Premium, Bridgestone's innovative concept store, represents a pivotal moment in our commitment to delivering exceptional consumer experiences through our esteemed dealer. This milestone underscores Bridgestone's dedication to elevating driving experiences through our premium-quality tyres, setting a new standard for excellence in the automotive industry."

For those who are interested in swapping out your old rubbers with some Bridgestone tyre options such as Ecopia, right up to the Potenzas, the new Bridgestone Premium retail outlet or Vogue Motorsports is located at No. 19, Jalan USJ 19/4, 47630 Subang Jaya, Selangor.

To celebrate this momentous occasion, Vogue Motorsports is running a promotion from now until 30 April 2024 where each four-wheel set single-receipt purchase of any Bridgestone tyres 17-inch and above (passenger car, SUV, MPV and 4x4) will receive a complimentary RM120 petrol gift card.