Chery Malaysia has launched a new Chery showroom and service centre in Kluang, Johor.

Operated by its dealer-partner, Li Koon Auto Sdn Bhd, the new addition to Chery Malaysia's ever-growing presence in the country expands its operations to more customers in the South.

The new Chery Malaysia 3S centre located at Taman Kluang Perdana offers not only vehicle viewing and purchase arrangements but also a wide range of customer service and vehicle maintenance.

There are a total of four service bays staffed by highly-trained Chery technicians for all of the customers' service needs. This brings a total of six showrooms and five service centres from Chery Malaysia in the state of Johor.

According to Chery Malaysia's Network Director, Soon Boon Ping, "As we broaden our presence in Johor, our goal is to serve an even wider customer base, reaching out to the vibrant communities of Muar, Skudai, Johor Bahru, and now Kluang. This strategic expansion allows more customers to experience the unparalleled convenience, quality, and comprehensive services that Chery is celebrated for."

“Our mission is to offer high-quality vehicles and ensure that every customer receives the best possible care and support throughout their ownership journey," added Soon Boon Ping.

The showroom is open daily – from 9am to 6pm (Monday – Sunday) including Public Holidays. The service centre is open from 8am to 5.15pm (Monday – Friday); and 8am to 12.45pm (Saturday); closed on Sundays and Public Holidays. As for the location, the address is below:

No. 5 & No. 6, Jalan Kluang Perdana 1,

Taman Kluang Perdana,

86000 Kluang, Johor.