Continental Tyres has launched its latest MaxContact MC7 tyres specifically tailored to cater to Asia Pacific (APAC) drivers.

Regarded as a sporty high-performance tyre, the Continental MaxContact MC7 is said to offer enhanced driving performance for daily use paired with maximum control as well as dynamic handling.

According to Tolga Mutlu, Head of Product Management, Continental Replacement Tyres APAC, "Developed and tested by a team of 25 engineers and material experts through more than 8,000 hours in R&D, we engineered a high-performance sporty tyre that meets the unique needs of the drivers who seek the thrill from their everyday driving. the new MaxContact MC7 offers just that."

One of the key highlights of the Continental MaxContact MC7 is the inclusion of Cornering Macroblocks, a tyre tech that offers a wider footprint to maximise the tyre's contact area with the road as well as a more optimised distribution of pressure.

This is further enhanced with ReFlex Compound to create a higher resistance to tyre deformation and therefore enhance two key factors of the MaxContact MC7 - better steering response and accuracy.

Other highlights include:

New Silica tech for faster warm-up and shorter braking distances (dry and wet)

3D Laser-cut Sipes for improved grip and braking (dry and wet)

Upgraded 2-in-1 Noise Breaker 3.0 for a quieter drive

For those who are interested, the new Continental MaxContact MC7 tyre will be available for purchase in markets all over APAC starting Q1 of this year. Sizes are available from 16 inches up to 21 inches.