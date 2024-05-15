New GAC Motor showroom now open in Cyberjaya

There's a new GAC Motor showroom here in Malaysia and it is conveniently located in Cyberjaya.

Evo Cartech Sdn Bhd has been appointed as the latest appointed dealer for GAC vehicles and the new showroom showcases the latest offerings from GAC, including the new GAC GS3 Emzoom.

Located in Autoville Cyberjaya, the 4,434-square-foot facility will be celebrating its opening by hosting the GAC Cyberjaya Roadshow from 16-19 May 2024.

From 9am to 6pm, anyone and everyone is welcome to test drive the latest GAC GS3 Emzoom and experience what this new sporty SUV has to offer not only with its edgy looks, but also performance and driving dynamics behind the wheel.

According to Ng Tian Poh, Director of Evolution Autotech Sdn Bhd, "We are the new kid on the block in the automotive industry and we are grateful and honoured to have the support of distributors like WTC Automotif to hold our hands as we begin our automotive venture this year."

To know more about the new showroom or if you feel like test driving the GAC GS3 Emzoom, you may call or WhatsApp 019-3857301 or visit https://www.facebook.com/GACMotorCyberjaya.