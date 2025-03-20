New Mazda EV planned for 2027 launch

Mazda recently announced that a new battery electric vehicle (BEV) will be launched in 2027.

The Japanese automaker has committed to electrifying its entire lineup by 2030, calling this period the "dawn of electrification." While Mazda has yet to establish a consistent lineup of electric vehicles, that is set to change with the introduction of its "Lean Asset Strategy."

The "Lean Asset Strategy" is designed to increase efficiency across the manufacturing process, making in-house development of electric vehicles possible. As part of this strategy, Mazda is developing a new, flexible EV-dedicated platform.

The new EV platform developed in-house will consider the world's rapidly evolving battery technology and will be built to support different battery types along with different body types.

To add to the uniqueness of these planned EVs, Mazda promises that they will all still feature Mazda’s signature Jinba-ittai driving experience and fun.

Although Mazda is focusing on in-house development, they will still collaborate with external manufacturers to reduce development time and costs, leveraging strategic partnerships to accelerate their electrification efforts.

Mazda is rather conservative with their EV portfolio, having the MX-30 and more recently the EZ-6.

Dubbed as the EV version of the Mazda 6, the EZ-6 is a joint-development with their China local partner, Changan. Based on the Deepal SL03, the EZ-6 exterior gets the full KODO Design treatment with a tech-laden interior.

The EZ-6 is offered as both a BEV and range extender electric vehicle (REEV) with a 1.5L engine. Although planned for right hand drive markets, there’s no indication whether the EZ-6 will arrive on Malaysian shores.

On a more local note, the quirky Mazda MX-30 BEV is available in our market with a price tag of RM200K. While the the MX-30 stands out with its suicide doors, plush interior and Jinba-Ittai driving experience, the price high price tag makes it difficult to convince consumers.

With the new dedicated EV platform in development, we can expect Mazda to introduce more competitive EVs faster all while maintaining the brand’s hallmark identity and quality. Who knows? Perhaps we'll even see an electric sports car from Mazda in the future.

