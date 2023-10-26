Editor's Pick
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
»
»
»
New pictures of the Proton S70 - spotted undisguised again, more details revealed

Auto News
 | 

New pictures of the Proton S70 - spotted undisguised again, more details revealed

Proton S70 2023 was spotted again. This time looking rather basic without bodykits as seen in previous spyshots. Exterior is completed with LED headlamp and two-toned alloy wheels. 

Sporting a silver body colour, this latest spyshot of Proton S70 seems to be the base variant or the standard variant judging by the absense of a sunroof. Because, in previously seen spyshots, we could see the Proton S70 with sunroof. 

Proton S70 exterior seen clearly

We also noticed, the Proton S70's grille looks almost similar to the X90 as the grille. The wheels look distinct and we can't help but wonder what other features will the higher spec S70 get.

Powertrain

At this point, we can only speculate on the powertrain but if rumours are to be trusted, the Proton S70 will be equipped with a turbocharged 1.5-litre 3 cylinder MPI while the top spec S70 could be offered with a 1.5-litre turbocharged TGDI engine similar in the case of the X50.

But, be that as it may, we still have not received any official reports to confirm these rumours so it is best to take it with a grain of salt. 

Muhammad Syahnaz

Muhammad Syahnaz

Junior Content Writer

