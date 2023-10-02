Newly revamped Isuzu Temerloh 3S Centre can better support lorries, pickup truck owners in central Pahang

Owners of Isuzu vehicles, be it pickup trucks or lorries, are now able to benefit from enhanced services and sales support with the opening of the newly revamped Isuzu Temerloh 3S outlet.

Operated by Pacific Motor Sdn Bhd, the Isuzu 3S Centre is easily accessible along Jalan Mentakab and boasts Isuzu Malaysia’s latest corporate identity that elevates the company’s presence with an enhanced, welcoming environment. Sitting on a 7,000-square meter plot of land, the new Isuzu 3S Centre can comfortably accommodate Isuzu lorries and pickup trucks with 6 service bays ready to quickly turn around service appointments. A host of sales and after-sales facilities are provided to meet the needs of the growing population of Isuzu owners in the region.

Step inside the new facility and customers will enjoy a comfortable waiting area complete with refreshments. Customers will also be kept occupied in the air-conditioned showroom that displays the latest Isuzu D-Max model with digital information panels for specs browsing. Those looking for an ideal Isuzu lorry for their businesses can come over too, where experienced and knowledgeable consultants stand ready to assist.

Chief Executive Officer of Isuzu Malaysia, Shunsuke Okazoe, officiated the opening of the new 3S Centre recently and lauded the new facility as a modern and comprehensive outlet that would be able to serve the needs of customers for many years to come.

“Isuzu has made significant inroads into the Malaysian market, not only in terms of sales penetration, but also in building our reputation as a leading brand of high quality, dependable and innovative vehicles. The opening of new and improved facilities such as the Isuzu Temerloh 3S Centre will bolster our aim to provide our customers with an enhanced experience that meet and exceed their expectations,” said Mr. Okazoe.

Pahang continues to hold a vital strategic position for Isuzu Malaysia, as Isuzu trucks have secured a dominant 72% market share from January to July this year, making it the No.1 state for the company in terms of market share.

Additionally, Isuzu D-Max pick-up trucks have made significant progress in Pahang, moving into a clear second position on the pick-up truck sales charts. Sales of the third-generation Isuzu D-Max surged by an impressive 7.2 % between January and August this year, claiming a substantial 24.4 % market share.

The Isuzu Temerloh 3S Centre is located at Bangunan Tanjung Keramat, Batu 1 Jalan Mentakab and operates daily from 9 am to 6 pm.