Next-gen 2024 Toyota C-HR spied lapping Nurburgring

The next-generation Toyota CH-R has been spotted testing on the Nurburgring, and it looks every inch like the Toyota CH-R Prologue concept car.

It is widely accepted that the previous Toyota CH-R was a fun vehicle to drive, so it's no surprise then to see that Toyota wishes to continue the legacy and make the next one a hoot to drive too.

This is probably why the next-generation Toyota CH-R has been spotted testing on the Nurburgring - yes, Toyota is testing its mass-market crossover on the green hell.

Anyway, the upcoming CH-R can't be any worse to drive than the soon-to-be-discontinued model, and we'll probably won't be able to tell if it is till it reaches production - but what we can tell from the car on the Nurburgring is that the pre-production CH-R looks almost identical to the Toyota Prologue concept car.

Everything from its general shape, fronts fascia and even cool rear spoiler is near identical with the concept car, so it seems Toyota will stick with the CH-R's funky character and give it a bit of flair.

Toyota have yet to disclose detailed information such as the powertrain and the launch date of this SUV, but they did say that the next-gen Toyota C-HR will demonstrate Toyota’s commitment to carbon neutrality, bringing a more comprehensive range of electrification models.

Globally, the C-HR was available with three different petrol engines. The one that was on sale by the official distributor UMW Toyota Motor uses a 1.8-litre naturally aspirated engine (imported from Thailand), while our neighbours in Thailand and Indonesia also get the 1.8-litre hybrid. There's also a 1.2-litre turbocharged variant that many grey importers are selling.