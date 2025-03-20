Carlist.my
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Auto News
  4. Next-gen Mazda CX-5 slated for 2027 with new SKYACTIV-Z hybrid

Next-gen Mazda CX-5 slated for 2027 with new SKYACTIV-Z hybrid

Auto News
 | 

Mazda has confirmed that the next-generation Mazda CX-5 will be released in 2027. In their recent “Lean Assets Strategy” announcement for future electrification plans. 

The next-gen Mazda CX-5 will be the first of Mazda’s offerings to be equipped with their new  “SKYACTIV-Z” combustion engine, in which Mazda says is “close to the ultimate combustion, achieving both high fuel economy and driving performance” 

A next-gen proprietary hybrid powertrain will debut in the new CX-5 by the end of 2027. Marking the first time Mazda’s C-Segment SUV to feature electrification technology.

Stricter regulations like the Euro 7 in Europe, LEV4 and Tier 4 in the US breathing down their necks, Mazda pledges to keep their internal combustion engines running throughout the world with SKYACTIV-Z along with the assistance of their proprietary hybrid systems.

Interestingly, Mazda’s SKYACTIV-Z technology will be applied to inline-6 engines only for its larger models. Hinting that the next-gen CX-5 will be fitted with a hybrid inline 6 powertrain.  

The current generation of Mazda CX-5 KF platform is equipped with Mazda’s current SKYACTIV-G powertrains. In Malaysia, the CX-5 facelift is available with a 2.0L, 2.5L, 2.5 Turbo and 2.2D. 

Adding to the developments of SKYACTIV-Z, Mazda has also teased that they are using SKYACTIV-Z to develop the rotary engine for modern emissions regulations. Mazda did not mention for what size of car or if it will only be utilised as a generator motor, but at least they are staying true to their words and keeping the spinning Dorito alive.
 

Mazda Mazda CX-5 CX-5 Mazda SUV Mazda EV Mazda BEV EV BEV Mazda EZ-6 Mazda Inline 6 ICE Inline 6 hybrid Mazda hybrid
Print

