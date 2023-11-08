​​​​​​​Next-gen Toyota GR86 rumours: Independent development of hybrid powertrain? Is this the end of the Toyota-Subaru collaboration?

The rumour

Japanese automotive publication, Best Car Web has reported that Toyota is already in the early stages of developing the next-generation GR86, a surprising departure from its collaboration with Subaru. The model may feature a turbocharged 1.6-liter 3-cylinder engine, similar to the ones in the GR Corolla and GR Yaris, marking a shift away from the familiar flat-four boxer engine.

The publication also went on to suggest a potential incorporation of a hybrid powertrain, which could significantly boost the power output. With the addition of an electric motor, the next-gen GR86 may produce close to 325 PS, a substantial increase from the current generation's 237 PS generated by the naturally aspirated 2.4-liter FA24 unit.

According to reports, Toyota may be steering the development of the next-gen GR86 independently. While this development may prompt speculation about the future of the Subaru BRZ, and its partnership with Subaru, it's important to note that Toyota's involvement in the project does not necessarily signal the end for the BRZ. It is too early to draw conclusions because after all, these are just rumours.

The history

The development of the Toyota 86 and Subaru BRZ began in 2007 when Toyota and Subaru entered into an agreement to jointly develop a lightweight, rear-wheel-drive, entry-level sports car. The project aimed to combine Toyota's expertise in front-engine, rear-wheel-drive vehicles with Subaru's proficiency in boxer engines and all-wheel-drive technology. The Toyota 86 and Subaru BRZ were officially introduced to the market in 2012.

The decade-long Toyota-Subaru partnership

The partnership between Toyota and Subaru, forged in 2007, has given birth to some of the most beloved sports cars of our time. The collaborative effort aimed to combine Toyota's expertise in handling dynamics with Subaru's renowned boxer engines and all-wheel-drive technology. The result? The world was introduced to the Toyota 86 and Subaru BRZ - with both debuting in 2012, marking the beginning of a successful collaboration in the automotive industry.

These lightweight, rear-wheel-drive sports cars quickly captured the hearts of automotive enthusiasts worldwide. Praised for their exceptional driving dynamics, balanced chassis, and driver-focused experience, the Toyota 86 and Subaru BRZ became icons in the realm of affordable sports cars and amassed a cult following.

Sharing a common platform, these siblings bring distinct styling, tuning, and branding to the table. Their commonality lies in the shared boxer engine architecture, contributing to a low center of gravity that enhances their agility on the road.

Evolution of the Toyota 86 & Subaru BRZ H2

Over the years, both Toyota and Subaru have continued to refine and update their offerings. The result has been improved power, handling, and the incorporation of cutting-edge technology, ensuring that the Toyota 86 and Subaru BRZ remain at the forefront of the sports car segment.

In 2020, Toyota and Subaru reaffirmed their commitment to collaboration, leading to the introduction of the second-generation Toyota, now known as the GR86 and Subaru BRZ a year later.

What’s next?

Looking ahead, As the Toyota-Subaru partnership continues to evolve, both Toyota and Subaru have expressed a shared interest in exploring electric powertrains and electrified vehicles so we can anticipate further joint projects, shared technologies, and potentially introduce us to a faster, and more higher-end sports car.

Overall, the Toyota-Subaru partnership has demonstrated how successful collaborations between automakers can result in the creation of iconic and beloved vehicles. Their joint ventures have not only been commercially successful but have also contributed to the automotive community.

As it stands, both the existing GR86 and BRZ are esteemed for their driver-centric performance, offering enthusiasts an exceptional driving experience.

The official prices for the GR86 & BRZ sports car twins in Malaysia are:

Toyota GR86

GR86 MT – RM 295,000

GR86 AT – RM 305,000

Subaru BRZ

BRZ MT – RM 249,245

BRZ AT – RM 259,245

Hmmmm…but what about Mazda MX-5?