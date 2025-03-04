Carlist.my
Nissan closes GT-R orders, ending nearly 2 decades of sales

Auto News
 | 

After nearly two decades, Nissan has officially stopped taking orders for the indomitable R35 GT-R in Japan, following its retirement in Europe in 2022 and the U.S. in 2024.

“We have received many orders for the GT-R and have now finished accepting orders for the planned production quantity.

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all our customers for their support since its release in 2007,” said Nissan on a statement.

The R35 GT-R made its debut in 2007 at the 2007 Tokyo Motor Show and received numerous updates and facelifts in 2010, 2016 and 2023.

The Nissan GT-R got power from a 3.8 litre twin turbo V6 engine that initially put out 466 BHP. Later, power was upped to 557 BHP, while the high-performance Nismo version made 592 BHP.

The R35 even found fame on the big screen, making several appearances in the Fast and Furious franchise. From battling Dodge Challengers up twisty coastal passes to replicating that crouch-below-truck manoeuvre, the R35 took to Hollywood just as well as its predecessor did

