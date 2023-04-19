No fines for cars that don't display road tax - PDRM

A viral post of a man getting fined for not displaying his car's road tax physical sticker has been clarified by the police.

While the viral post has been deleted, a man who was driving his client's car was flagged at a police roadblock near the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang for not displaying the car's road tax sticker on the window.

Despite politely arguing with the police officer, the summons was still written up for the driver despite not having access to his client's MyJPJ app. As most of you may know, this goes against what Anthony Loke announced back in January 2023.

The Ministry of Transport announced that the physical road tax sticker is no longer required to be displayed on the car's windscreen for some vehicle categories. Downloading the MyJPJ app is highly recommended but in the case of this particular man who's not driving his own personal vehicle (and doesn't have access to the car's road tax in the MyJPJ app) the authorities should be able to gain access without having to issue any summons to the man.

Following the viral post, the Petaling Jaya District Police Headquarters has issued its own statement and clarified that the summons has been cancelled followed by a formal instruction to all officers involved to not issue any summons in accordance with the Ministry of Transport's announcement.

An internal investigation of the officer who issued the summons will also be conducted as well. In other words, the authorities can't issue a summons for your private vehicle if the physical road tax sticker is not displayed on the windscreen.