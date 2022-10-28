No gimmicky vehicles allowed for election purposes said JPJ

JPJ will not be allowing any parties to modify vehicles beyond regulations for GE15 campaign purposes.

We've just entered the month of November, which means many parties will kick start their general election 15 circuses into gear.

Although there's a certain amount of leeway for them to start posting banners,flags and posters in most places, the road transport department (JPJ) is unwilling to give them that much freedom, especially when it comes to campaign vehicles.

Usually, some parties will modify vehicles for campaign purposes, but (JPJ) has given an early warning that it will not compromise against any political parties that have modified vehicles beyond regulations.

According to Bernama, JPJ Director General Datuk Zailani Hashim has come out and said that if a vehicle is found to not meet the specifications set by the Land Public Service Agency as a commercial vehicle, it may be subjected to action under the Land Public Transport Act (Act 715), which is the misuse of permits and vehicle modifications.

"There is no 'lesen besar' for any party to modify their vehicles this GE season," he said.

He also said that JPJ expects increased traffic around the main voting dates and has urged Malaysians to obey road regulations to avoid accidents or inconveniences.

The Election Commission (SPR) had set Nov 19 as the voting date for GE15, while the candidate nomination process will be done on Nov 5, followed by early voting on Nov 15.