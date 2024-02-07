No lorries allowed on the road this CNY

Apart from the Works Ministry announcing free tolls from 8-9 February 2024, there will also be a ban on heavy vehicles from travelling on the road on the same dates as well as from 12-13 February 2024.

Specifically for heavy transport vehicles such as car carriers, tippers, dumpers, cement tankers, and more, these big rigs won't be allowed on the road through the stated periods above.

Lorries without loads and those carrying containers from the ports, airports, and palm/rubber plantations will have a partial travelling ban from 12 am to 8 am on the same dates.

Only heavy vehicles and cranes that are going to be used for emergencies will be allowed to operate freely for obvious reasons.

As always, there will be a heavier presence from the authorities such as PDRM and JPJ to ensure that everyone on the road adheres to the rules to ensure maximum safety for all.

Make sure that you and your cars are in good condition and of course, double-check if your driver's license is still valid. If not, the fastest way to renew it is via the MyJPJ app.

Get an RM5 rebate if you renew your driver's license digitally from not until 31 December 2024. For more information, CLICK HERE.