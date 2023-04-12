No more theory tests for PSV and GDL vocational licences

Good news for those who are looking to apply for the PSV and GDL vocational licences, no more theory tests!

Applicants for both the public service vehicle (PSV) licence and goods driving licence (GDL) are no longer required to take the theory test. Only the completion of theory classes is enough before the licences can be issued, The Star reported.

Why was this move announced? Our current Transport Minister, Anthony Loke, said it's to help and improve the procedures of applicants for the vocational licences. According to Loke, "We are making these improvements following feedback from e-hailing drivers who have to spend time attending classes and also sit for the test, which they had done earlier to obtain a driving licence."

Before everyone celebrates, those who are applying for a bus PSV licence and articulated lorries GDL licence are still required to go for training and pass the practical test before the licences can be issued (for obvious reasons, of course).

Another fun part is that all theory classes for all categories under the vocational licence can be conducted online. Just be aware that the sites that do offer these services must comply with the rules and regulations set by the Road Transport Department (JPJ).