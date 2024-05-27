Carlist.my
Carlist.my App
Predict the Price of Your Vehicle
4.5
18,373
Get
Editor's Pick
Contact Seller
×
»
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
»
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
»
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
»
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
Invalid form data submitted! Failed to process request.
Please send me more information about the car *
Invalid form data submitted! Failed to process request.
Your enquiry has been submitted. Thank you.
Carlist.my security
This helps protect our marketplace and guarantees a safe environment for both buyers and sellers.
Your personal details won't be shared with a third party
Message Sent
Your message has been sent.
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Auto News
  4. No target date for diesel subsidy rationalisation, targeting mechanism not finalised by cabinet

No target date for diesel subsidy rationalisation, targeting mechanism not finalised by cabinet

Auto News
 | 

No target date for diesel subsidy rationalisation, targeting mechanism not finalised by cabinet

Following the announcement that Cabinet has agreed to rationalise fuel subsidies on diesel in Peninsula Malaysia, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that the full mechanism and implementation date has yet to be determined.

In terms of an issue that would have a seismic impact on the Rakyat, our government’s move to implement targeted fuel subsidies (as opposed to the blanket subsidies enjoyed today) sits comfortably at the top of that list.

The PM stated that following the overview he has given, that follow-up action is needed at this point. This will come in the form of a future announcement and more detailed explanation by Second Minister of Finance, Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan, as reported by Bernama.

To curb the worry that the removal of fuel subsidies will severely impact the cost of goods, and thereby increase the cost of living, the Ministry of Domestic Trade (KPDN) intends to implement several measures to prevent stakeholders from introducing price hikes to take advantage of the fuel price adjustments.

For now, the price of RON95 petrol remains at RM2.05 per litre, but it remains to be seen how large the scope of the full removal of a blanket fuel subsidy would be to Malaysians.

Furthermore, it has yet to be detailed how exactly the government intends on deeming an individual worthy or otherwise of the fuel subsidy, nor the mechanisms to carry this out, though it does involve the information collected in the PADU database.

Related Tags
2024 Fuel Subsidy Targeted diesel RON95 Cabinet Government PADU
Print
Jim Kem

Jim Kem

Content Producer

There's just something about cars. It's a conveyance, it's a liability, it's a tool; but it can also be a source of joy, pride, inspiration and passion. It's much like clothes versus fashion. And like the latter, the pursuit of perfection never ends.

Related News

Comments

×
Carlist.my security
Please complete your details below
This helps protect our marketplace and guarantees a safe environment for both buyers and sellers.
Unable to signup, please try again.
Please update the missing fields
Invalid Phone Number
Your personal details won't be shared with a third party
app-icon
app-icon
app-icon
View your Dream Cars
in the App
Download App Now