The Tesla Cybertruck has just showed up in Malaysia, marking its second appearance in the ASEAN region after Thailand and its third (at least) in a right-hand drive market in Asia.

Of course, the model displayed in this preview isn't tailored to local specifications; it remains a left-hand drive (LHD) version imported directly from the Gigafactory in Austin, Texas. Clearly, however, the EV maker is taking the prospect of a right-hand drive version seriously given this world tour.

However, it will first embark on a nationwide tour. Given that Malaysia only has two Tesla ‘Stores’ as of the time of writing, we suspect the company has got some dedicated locations/events to show it off, so stay tuned for that.

The showcased variant here is the dual-motor all-wheel drive (AWD), which sits in the middle of the Cybertruck range as it stands right now. Below this there will be a less expensive single-motor variant, though that’s only due out in 2025.

At the top of the heap, a very angular stainless steel heap, is the Cyberbeast variant that features a tri-motor setup akin to the Model S Plaid with a pretty ludicrous 857PS and 13,959Nm on tap.

Nevertheless, this mid-pack unit brought is no pushover, boasting a still-excessive 608 PS and a remarkable 10,080 Nm of torque, powered by a 123 kWh lithium-ion battery. The quoted range stands at 547km, expandable up to approximately 755 km with an optional range extender, although not equipped in this specific unit.

One of the standout features is the Cybertruck's 'exoskeleton', a body constructed from a blend of different metals dubbed 'Hard Freaking Stainless' by Tesla, purportedly capable of repelling bullets and arrows within certain limits, while also being resilient and corrosion-resistant, eliminating the need for paint.

With a minimum kerb weight exceeding 3 tonnes and sizing up at 5,683 mm in length, 2,032mm in width, and 1,796 mm in height, the Cybertruck surpasses the industry standard HiLux by 358mm in length and 132mm in width, with an impressive wheelbase of 3,635 mm that’s a staggering 550 mm longer than the Toyota.

The Cybertruck also showcases a new 48V architecture throughout and employing a Gigabit Ethernet (GbE) network internally to manage various functions like sensors and lighting, significantly reducing the need for wiring compared to conventional vehicles, a first for production vehicles.

Charging is facilitated by an 800V system capable of reaching charging speeds of 250kW on a sufficiently rapid DC charger or Tesla’s own-brand Supercharger, allowing for a recovery of 219 km of range in just 15 minutes.

Internally, the Cybertruck follows Tesla's signature starkly minimal design, highlighted by a large 18.5-inch static touchscreen at the center stack for accessing vehicle functions and information. It accommodates five passengers, with those in the rear benefiting from a 9.4-inch touchscreen.

Additional features include a 15-speaker setup with two dedicated subwoofers, a HEPA filter, 65W USB-C chargers, 240V outlets, and wireless phone chargers.

The Cybertruck previewed in Malaysia is a limited-run, early-access Foundation Series model, offering certain perks over the standard version, such as all-weather interior liners, a center console tray, glass roof sunshade, and Full-Self Driving (FSD) capability, alongside distinctive badges.

While American customers receive a bundled charging plan and expedited delivery schedule, the Cybertruck won't be available for sale in Malaysia anytime soon. Aside from the obvious left-hand drive issue, it’s hard to know if it’s even receive certification in this part of the world given its size and controversial body shape that might pose a risk of extra injury to pedestrians.