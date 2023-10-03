Official vehicle of the 19th Asian Games, Proton promotes cultural exchange through handicraft donation to the Hangzhou Asian Games Museum

In a demonstration of support for the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games and an expression of national pride, Proton, official vehicle of the event, joined forces with Malaysian sporting representatives and the Geely Holding Group to present a collection of cultural handicrafts to the Hangzhou Asian Games Museum on 22 September 2023.

As the official vehicle for the 19th Asian Games, Proton serves as a vital link between this prestigious event and Malaysia, while carrying out its range of promotional activities in Malaysia, embodying the spirit of sportsmanship.

Roslan Abdullah, deputy CEO of Proton said, "Embracing our Malaysian roots and cherishing our rich heritage, we are dedicated to sharing our Nation's essence with the world. Through the donation of these cultural crafts to the Asian Games Museum, Proton contributes to the building of relationships between countries, bringing unity in this 19th Asian Games.”

Carefully curated from various Malaysian states, these handicrafts hold significant cultural value. Part of the "Asian Games Nation Drive" campaign, Proton ventured across Malaysia, connecting with local athletes while collecting these items. Not only do these unique pieces enrich the essence of the Asian Games, but they also vividly recount Malaysia's vibrant culture, way of life, and rich history, encapsulating the collective aspirations of Malaysians.

These handicrafts will now be showcased at the Hangzhou Asian Games Museum, providing a global audience with a glimpse into Malaysia's craftsmanship and further promoting cultural exchange in the spirit of the Asian Games.

During the event, the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) and the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee (HAGOC) warmly received and expressed deep gratitude for this heartfelt gesture by the Malaysian delegation believing this this event will strengthen the friendship between China and Malaysia, brings out the spirit of the Asian Games and tightens the bonds of friendship and cooperation among Asian nations.





