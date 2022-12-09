Oil slick on Kota Bharu road causes multiple bike crashes

A video of several motorcyclists falling one after the other has gone viral yesterday due to an oil slick on the road.

The CCTV footage shared by The Star showed a number of bikers crashing near the Gok Kapor roundabout in Kota Bharu, Kelantan. It was an unfortunate incident that was difficult to avoid, especially when the oil patch was located at the braking point right before entering the roundabout.

Ambulance & Bomba were quick to the scene

We're not entirely sure how many motorcyclists and road users were affected by the oil slick on that particular patch of road, but the CCTV footage showed at least four motorcycles going down. It also seemed that at least two of them suffered injuries that were enough to get an ambulance to the scene.

Members of the public nearby the scene also came in to help with the fallen riders. Fortunately, no loss of life was reported.

*Image credit: Yu KH FB

The Fire and Rescue Department also dispatched its own ambulance and fire engine to the Gok Kapor roundabout to assist the fallen bikers as well as to clean up the oil slick to avoid any more unwanted incidents.

It didn't take long for them to rush to the scene to help with the injured as well as the clean-up process on Thursday morning (8 December 2022).