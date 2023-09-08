Open for booking, 2024 Porsche Cayenne facelift in Malaysia sets itself apart from the world - priced from RM 599,999

Porsche Malaysia, represented by Sime Darby Auto Performance, announced today that the new, locally assembled (CKD Kulim) 2023 Porsche Cayenne is now available in Malaysia with a price tag starting from RM 599,999 and can be ordered online via a new digital platform.

Now, the popular luxury SUV features comprehensive upgrades to chassis systems, innovative high-tech features, as well as a highly digitalised display and control concept. Buyers will also get enhanced standard equipment package for Malaysia – optional elsewhere in the world – that includes Adaptive Cruise Control and soft-close doors. The Sport Chrono Package is also included as standard on the locally assembled Cayenne.

Enhanced suite of standard features as an upgrade from its predecessor includes Porsche Active Suspension Management, Power Steering Plus, as well as Front and Rear Park Assist with Surround View.

More standard goodies that buyers can get inside the cabin are 14-way electric comfort seats with memory package, front-seat headrests embossed with the Porsche crest, electric roll-up sun blinds for the rear windows, Bose Surround Sound System, and a 15-watt smartphone wireless charging pad.

The new Cayenne further adds ease of use with a completely revised display and control concept. The new Porsche Driver Experience, first introduced in the Porsche Taycan, focuses instrumentation on the driver's axis and optimises operation.

The redesigned cockpit of the Cayenne includes a fully digital 12.6-inch instrument cluster with a curved and free-standing design, with variable display options. The standard 12.3-inch central Porsche Communication Management (PCM) display integrates harmoniously into the new dashboard.

Out on the exterior, the new Cayenne now sports a new front end combined with more strongly arched wings, a new bonnet, and its standard Matrix LED headlights. The standard 20-inch Cayenne Design wheels round up its unmistakably sporty, luxurious look.

The driving experience is additionally enhanced with the new adaptive air suspension with 2-chamber, 2-valve technology. The suspension also offers an even sharper differentiation between Normal, Sport and Sport Plus driving modes.

The new Porsche Cayenne is powered by a revised 3.0-litre V6 turbo engine, generating 353 PS and 500 Nm - 13 PS and 50 Nm more than before. The 8-speed Tiptronic S transmission remains.

Further personalisation options are available for the new locally assembled Cayenne, including the 21-inch Cayenne Exclusive Design wheels and 22-inch Sport Design wheels. With rear seat entertainment systems as an additional option, customers can elevate their ownership experience through Tequipment accessories.

Configure and book your new 2023 Porsche Cayenne online

Those who are interested in buying the new 2023 Porsche Cayenne in Malaysia can place their bookings via a seamless digital platform at mycayenne.online.

Buyers can configure their new Cayenne on this platform such as selecting among three exterior colours that are available for this new model - including Chromite Black Metallic, Carrara White Metallic and Quarzite Grey Metallic; with black or black and red leather interiors to choose from.

For added exclusivity, the brand is offering matching painted vehicle keys based on exterior colour for the first 250 orders placed.

Deliveries for the new 2023 Porsche Cayenne – assembled at the first local assembly facility for Porsche outside Europe in Malaysia – are scheduled to commence by the end of 2023. Customers can contact their nearest Porsche Centres for more information or visit Porsche Malaysia's website.