Open toll payment AGREED by 12 highway concessionaires

12 different highway concessionaires have agreed to implement the open toll payment system and they will start with the transitioning process as soon as September.

According to a report by Bernama, Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi mentioned that the highways that will be offering multi-payment methods are:

Duta-Ulu Kelang Expressway (DUKE)

Damansara-Puchong Expressway (LDP)

Western KL Traffic Dispersion Scheme Expressway (SPRINT)

Shah Alam Expressway (KESAS)

SMART Tunnel

Maju Expressway (MEX)

Sungai Besi Expressway

New Pantai Expressway (NPE)

Ampang-KL Elevated Expressway (AKLEH)

Guthrie Corridor Highway

Penang Bridge

Butterworth-Kulim Expressway (BKE)

Malaysia's Works Minister also stated, "So far, these are the highway concessionaires that have agreed to implement the open payment system, negotiation is still underway with the others and we hope that more will come forward to participate."

It's been a long time coming for the implementation of the open toll system but some security issues had to be ironed out first before anything can take place. By offering other payment methods apart from TNG cards, SmartTag, and RFID, things like the use of debit and credit cards have to be taken into extra consideration for the sake of security.

In other words, it won't be long before you can tap that debit card for toll payments. With the added options for toll payments, do you think it'll solve the congestion issues, particularly near the toll plazas?