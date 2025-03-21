Ops Hari Raya 2025- JPJ freezes leave for 2500 personnel, beginning March 24 till April 8

The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has frozen leave for its 2,500 enforcement personnel nationwide due to assignments during the special enforcement period in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri Special Ops (HRA) 2025.

JPJ’s Deputy Director-General Jazmanie Shafawi said the special operation, which will begin on March 24 and end on April 8, 2025, focuses on enforcement and advocacy to reduce the rate of road accidents during the festive season.

"During the HRA Special Operation, we focused on seven key offences such as not obeying the speed limit, violating traffic lights, overtaking on double lines and in formation, driving in emergency lanes, and using mobile phones," he said as quoted from Sinar Harian.

Moreover, he also added that the ban on heavy vehicles will also be enforced between 29th and 30th March as well as 5th till 6th April.

He also added that JPJ will ensure the activites throughout operation are carried out effectively in order to lower the rate of fatalities on road accidents.