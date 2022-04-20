Ops Hari Raya Aidilfitri: No Saman, Go Straight To Court For 5 Offences

Ops Hari Raya Aidilfitri will include five non-compoundable offences meaning no saman and direct to court to settle!

When it comes to Hari Raya, one of its busiest travelling periods, the authorities only have one thing on their minds - ensuring that all Malaysians get back to their 'kampung' or destinations in one piece.

To ensure that everyone is safe on the road, The Road Transport Department (JPJ) will initiate Ops Hari Raya Aidilfitri, where no fines will be given for five types of traffic offences but will instead have to be settled in court.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong said that the offences would have to be resolved in court instead of fines being issued. The non-compoundable offences are:

Driving in the emergency lane

The use of mobile phone while driving

Failure to observe the red light at the traffic light

Queue jumping

Speeding

"A total of 2,200 enforcement members of the Road Transport Department (JPJ) are involved in Ops Hari Raya Aidilfitri. The main initiative of this operation is to reduce the rate of accidents on the road."

"During the Ops, we will also go undercover as express bus passengers and enforce station monitoring at 14 major locations along highways," said Ka Siong.

With the theme of "Pandu Cermat, Sampai Selamat", the integrated operation involves government and private collaborations, between JPJ, Police Force (PDRM), Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia (JBPM), Ministry of Works (KKR), Ministry of Health Malaysia (KKM), Civil Defense Force (APM), Malaysia Highway Authority (LLM) and PLUS Expressways Berhad.

Ka Siong continued by saying that they will also carry out Pre-Hari Raya operations, where they will conduct express buses inspections throughout the country to ensure the roadworthiness of express buses.

The Hari Raya Aidilfitri pre-ops will take place between 25 to 28 April and will involve the inspection of express buses at 75 depots and 28 main bus terminals.