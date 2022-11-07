Ora Good Cat EV pre-booking opens on 11 November 2022

Those who are excited about potentially owning an Ora Good Cat EV can place their pre-bookings starting 11 November 2022.

The announcement was made by GWM Malaysia via its Facebook page stating their participation and presence at this year's Malaysia Motor Expo. Happening from 11-13 November 2022 at KLCC, you can also check out the car live and in person.

Test drive also available?

According to the GWM Malaysia Facebook post, the Ora Good Cat will be available for an 'electrifying test drive experience' this weekend at KLCC. Attendees of the Malaysia Motor Expo can get a taste of the Good Cat, which is said to have an all-electric range of 500km on a single charge.

While the prices are yet to be revealed, it is estimated to be somewhere around the RM150,000 mark. There will be four variants available for the Ora Good Cat - Tech, Pro, Ultra, and Ultra G, but all of them will run the same single electric motor setup that produces 143PS and 210Nm of torque.

500km EV range?

What separates the variants are the battery pack capacities. For the Tech and Pro variants, they'll come with a 47.8kWh battery pack that is said to have a range of up to 400km (NEDC). The Ultra and Ultra G come with a bigger 63.1kWh battery pack that is said to offer up to 500km NEDC range.

Charging-wise for the two former models support 6.6kW AC Type 2 (around eight hours to get it fully charged) and 60kW DC fast charging CCS2 which offer 0-80% in just 45 minutes. The later models with the bigger battery pack will take 10 hours for AC and around an hour for DC charging.

Will the Ora Good Cat be the cheapest EV you can buy in Malaysia in 2022/2023?