Parents pressure son to buy a brand-new Honda with RM1,500 salary

What if you have parents who are constantly pressuring you to buy a new Honda car despite only having a monthly salary of RM1,500?

A recent Tweet by ConfessTweetMY showed a young man's feelings towards his parents pushing him to buy a brand new Honda car. Why? According to the young man, owning a Honda seems to be a dream for his parents despite not having any income source of their own.

Ibu dan ayah kerap bertanya bila nak beli kereta Honda walhal gaji confessor RM1,500 sebulan.



Sedih hidupnya dibandingkan dgn kejayaan anak orang lain. pic.twitter.com/wWZu1B9tdk — Emosi (@ConfessTweetMY) March 31, 2023

Despite the young man knowing that he can't possibly afford a brand new Honda car with his current salary and making it known, his parents are still adamant about their dreams and continued with questions like when will their dreams come true of when their child will finally find a job that'll earn enough to buy a brand new Honda.

Looking at the most affordable Honda model right now, it has to be the very enticing Honda City 1.5 S sedan priced at RM77,600 (OTR excluding insurance). With a 10% downpayment of RM7,760 and a nine-year term loan, you're looking at a monthly payment of RM821 and that doesn't include insurance, road tax, fuel, and maintenance.

It might be a good figure for some folks here in Malaysia but without proper income planning, one can easily take the wrong step and end up with a much bigger financial burden. Always live within your means and never, ever, give into temptations and pressure from others, even if it comes from your parents. Stay smart and always do the right thing.

We understand all too well with similar stories being heard from friends and families echoing the same sentiment. For this particular young man, voicing his feelings on Twitter might've been a necessary move instead of keeping it all locked up and messing with his mental and emotional states. We feel you, bro.