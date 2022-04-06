Passersby Throws Thrash Back Into A Myvi After Its Driver Was Seen Dumping It Out of Her Car

Passersby put rubbish back into a Myvi after its driver was seen dumping it out of her car.

There's nothing more infuriating than seeing a person throw rubbish out of their car without a care in the world.

The anger that arises from it is up there with the likes of when people cut you off in traffic at the last possible second before a turn, entryway or exit.

There are some good and brave Malaysians out there

While some who disapprove of the action sit back, watch and let it happen, there are some people out there brave enough to let the litterer know that their action will not sit well with them - just like the recent incident involving a Myvi driver and some members of the public.

A Perodua Myvi driver who dumped rubbish just outside of her car has found herself in a bit of a debacle when displeased Malaysian citizens returned the rubbish back into his car.

The incident was recorded by a road user who happened to pass through the area before the video clip was spread on Inforoadblock's Facebook page.

The 47-second video clip showed that several items, including clothes, handbags and make-up, were apparently thrown away by the Myvi driver.

Serves you right

It cannot be ascertained why the woman acted in such a manner. Still, it did infuriate passersby, who reacted to her actions where they retrieved the discarded items before dumping them back into the woman's car.

What netizens had to say

Following the FB posting, netizens were was angry with the woman's action, and they supported the public members who threw the garbage back into the Myvi.

“Padan muka, buat hal lagi, ada tong sampah besarkan ,tak pandai buang dalam tong, tak ada sivik punya orang, bagus pak cik tu,” wrote Nur Hazwani Wanie.

“Macam tak logik pun ada, pelik buang sampah banyak sampai macam tu. Memang tak masuk akal manusia macam ni wujud kat sini, tak bertamadun langsung,” said Sukri Mohd Salleh.

It's good to see Malaysians stepping up to these characters who have no care for the country's cleanliness. They care for their vehicle's cleanliness and prefer to make our roads and parks littered with their rubbish.