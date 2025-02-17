PDL licences can be converted to CDL through MyJPJ app starting Feb 17

Road Transport Department (JPJ) director-general Aedy Fadly Ramli announced that motorists can now convert the probationary driving licence (PDL) to competent driving licence (CDL) through MyJPJ app starting today (Feb 17).

He added that the feature will benefit 2.38 million eligible PDL holders.

“The introduction of the new feature aims to facilitate applications for a CDL online without the need to visit a JPJ counter.

“With new features added, a total of 2,383,043 PDL licence owners can apply for a CLD licence at any time of their preference using their mobile phones. The new CDL application feature through the MyJPJ app is easy, quick, time-saving, flexible, and user-friendly,” he said in a statement.

Moreover, Aedy advised the users to update the app before logging in, allowing the selected relevant menus to appear and continuing to pay the application fees. After a while, users will receive a notification about their application status.