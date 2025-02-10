Carlist.my
  PDRM adds Proton S70 to patrol car fleet, taking the baton from Waja, Inspira, Preve

PDRM adds Proton S70 to patrol car fleet, taking the baton from Waja, Inspira, Preve

Auto News
PDRM adds Proton S70 to patrol car fleet, taking the baton from Waja, Inspira, Preve

 

The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) has taken delivery of the Proton S70 as their official patrol car. The handover ceremony took place at Proton's Tanjung Malim plant today.

With the quiet discontinuation of the Proton Preve back in 2020, Proton no longer had a C-segment sedan in its portfolio. PDRM turned to Honda to fulfill their needs.

The PDRM currently operates two generations of the Honda Civic in their active fleet: the FC generation, equipped with a 1.8L naturally aspirated engine producing 141hp and 174Nm of torque (as claimed), and the FE generation, featuring a 1.5L turbocharged engine that delivers 180hp and 240Nm of torque (as claimed).

Now that Proton has introduced a new C-segment sedan, the S70, these will serve alongside the existing fleet of Proton X70 SUV patrol vehicles.

Currently, the Proton S70 is available in four specifications: Executive, Premium, Flagship, and Flagship X. All variants are powered by a 1.5L three-cylinder engine that produces 150hp and 226Nm of torque, paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Proton claims that the S70 can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in roughly 9 seconds and has a fuel consumption rating of 9.56L/100km. Next time you see a white S70 on the road, scan for the Police livery before blasting past it.


 

