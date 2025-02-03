PDRM: Over 100,000 summonses under Op Selamat 2025

Bukit Aman traffic investigation and enforcement department director Yusri Hassan Basri said that police have issued a total of 104,235 summonses for various traffic offences under Op Selamat 2025 as of yesterday.

The 49,339 of the summonses involved six offences – speeding, with 44,940 summonses; beating the red light (2,034); using mobile devices while driving (869); driving on the emergency lane (602); queue-cutting (573) and overtaking on double lines (321), he said.

Yusri also added that statistics shows a reduction in the number of traffic summonses issued by the police for the same five-day period compared with last year.

“So, we will conduct a study to see if (the reduced number of) summonses issued is because of road users complying with traffic rules or due to the road safety and advocacy campaign that we carried out previously.

“I will provide (the latest statistics) in detail after Op Selamat 2025 ends today,” quoted from PDRM's official Facebook.

Furthermore, a total of 3,609 personnel has been deployed from the department from the start of Op Selamat 2025, to achieved the objective to minimise the number of road accidents and to ensure smooth traffic flow.