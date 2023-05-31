PDRM traffic summons compound rates according to offence

This article aims to help you understand the price you must pay for violating traffic rules in Malaysia. This is just a list of prices for tickets handed out by PDRM, but different enforcement agencies will have different rates.

Nobody likes to receive traffic summonses. Not only are they inconvenient, but they also carry financial consequences and potential negative impacts on your driving record. Fortunately, being aware of the penalties associated with traffic violations can help you avoid receiving one in the first place.

Traffic summonses, also known as 'samans' or citations, are issued by enforcement officers for various violations such as speeding, running a red light, illegal parking, or driving without a valid license. The penalties for these violations can vary depending on the severity of the offence and enforcement agencies.

The summonses issued by the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) are not arbitrary but rather based on various road and traffic violations committed. Consequently, each offence carries a different compound value.

Hopefully, the list will help make you a more responsible driver and prevent you from recklessly breaking road regulations. It should be noted that the PDRM compound prices may change occasionally. You are advised to contact the police for the latest information.

Offence (A)

Speeding (Not exceeding 40 km/h above the specified limit)

Making a U-turn in unauthorised areas

Inefficient brakes

Stopping on the yellow box

Disobeying the "No Entry" sign

Failing to obey traffic lights

Not wearing a seatbelt

Cutting queues

Using emergency lanes

No driving license

Compound rates for all types of vehicles:

1-15 days = RM150

16-30 days = RM200

31-60 days = RM300

Compound rates for motorcycles under 250cc:

1-15 days = RM100

16-30 days = RM150

31-60 days = RM300

Offence (B)

Non-functioning lights

Malfunctioning brake lights

Failure to install lights

Failure to install side mirrors

Carrying inappropriate cargo

Compound rates for all types of vehicles:

1-15 days = RM100

16-30 days = RM150

31-60 days = RM250

Compound rates for motorcycles under 250cc:

1-15 days = RM50

16-30 days = RM100

31-60 days = RM150

Offence (C)

Expired driving license

Failure to attend PUSPAKOM inspection for commercial vehicles Failure to transfer ownership

Failure to display the 'P' plate

Compound rates for all types of vehicles:

1-15 days = RM70

16-30 days = RM120

31-60 days = RM150

Compound rates for motorcycles under 250cc:

1-15 days = RM40

16-30 days = RM70

31-60 days = RM120

Offence (D)

Speeding (Exceeding 40 km/h above the specified limit)

Taxi drivers not using the meter

Compound rates for all types of vehicles, including motorcycles under 250cc:

1-60 days = RM300

Original Compound Prices According to Offenses (Original prices will increase according to days)

Not wearing a helmet - RM100

Dangerously cutting queues - RM150

Driving in emergency lanes - RM150

Running a red light - RM150

Obstructing traffic flow - RM150

Making unauthorised U-turns - RM150

Non-functioning vehicle signal lights - RM100

Parking restrictions - RM150

Prohibited overtaking on the highway - RM150

Exceeding speed limit (exceeding 40 km/h above the speed limit) - RM300

Exceeding speed limit (less than 40 km/h above the speed limit) - RM150

Not wearing a seatbelt - RM150 No vehicle/motorcycle license - RM150

Driving while using a communication device - RM150

Failure to display "P" (Front/Rear) - RM70

Now, if you ever find yourself to be at the receiving end of one of these, you can easily pay to clear your name of summonses online via MYEG or RILEK.