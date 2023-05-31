PDRM traffic summons compound rates according to offence

PDRM traffic summons compound rates according to offenceInsights
This article aims to help you understand the price you must pay for violating traffic rules in Malaysia. This is just a list of prices for tickets handed out by PDRM, but different enforcement agencies will have different rates.
Nobody likes to receive traffic summonses. Not only are they inconvenient, but they also carry financial consequences and potential negative impacts on your driving record. Fortunately, being aware of the penalties associated with traffic violations can help you avoid receiving one in the first place.
Traffic summonses, also known as 'samans' or citations, are issued by enforcement officers for various violations such as speeding, running a red light, illegal parking, or driving without a valid license. The penalties for these violations can vary depending on the severity of the offence and enforcement agencies.
The summonses issued by the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) are not arbitrary but rather based on various road and traffic violations committed. Consequently, each offence carries a different compound value.
Hopefully, the list will help make you a more responsible driver and prevent you from recklessly breaking road regulations. It should be noted that the PDRM compound prices may change occasionally. You are advised to contact the police for the latest information.
Offence (A)
- Speeding (Not exceeding 40 km/h above the specified limit)
- Making a U-turn in unauthorised areas
- Inefficient brakes
- Stopping on the yellow box
- Disobeying the "No Entry" sign
- Failing to obey traffic lights
- Not wearing a seatbelt
- Cutting queues
- Using emergency lanes
- No driving license
Compound rates for all types of vehicles:
1-15 days = RM150
16-30 days = RM200
31-60 days = RM300
Compound rates for motorcycles under 250cc:
1-15 days = RM100
16-30 days = RM150
31-60 days = RM300
Offence (B)
- Non-functioning lights
- Malfunctioning brake lights
- Failure to install lights
- Failure to install side mirrors
- Carrying inappropriate cargo
Compound rates for all types of vehicles:
1-15 days = RM100
16-30 days = RM150
31-60 days = RM250
Compound rates for motorcycles under 250cc:
1-15 days = RM50
16-30 days = RM100
31-60 days = RM150
Offence (C)
- Expired driving license
- Failure to attend PUSPAKOM inspection for commercial vehicles Failure to transfer ownership
- Failure to display the 'P' plate
Compound rates for all types of vehicles:
1-15 days = RM70
16-30 days = RM120
31-60 days = RM150
Compound rates for motorcycles under 250cc:
1-15 days = RM40
16-30 days = RM70
31-60 days = RM120
Offence (D)
- Speeding (Exceeding 40 km/h above the specified limit)
- Taxi drivers not using the meter
Compound rates for all types of vehicles, including motorcycles under 250cc:
1-60 days = RM300
Original Compound Prices According to Offenses (Original prices will increase according to days)
- Not wearing a helmet - RM100
- Dangerously cutting queues - RM150
- Driving in emergency lanes - RM150
- Running a red light - RM150
- Obstructing traffic flow - RM150
- Making unauthorised U-turns - RM150
- Non-functioning vehicle signal lights - RM100
- Parking restrictions - RM150
- Prohibited overtaking on the highway - RM150
- Exceeding speed limit (exceeding 40 km/h above the speed limit) - RM300
- Exceeding speed limit (less than 40 km/h above the speed limit) - RM150
- Not wearing a seatbelt - RM150 No vehicle/motorcycle license - RM150
- Driving while using a communication device - RM150
- Failure to display "P" (Front/Rear) - RM70
Now, if you ever find yourself to be at the receiving end of one of these, you can easily pay to clear your name of summonses online via MYEG or RILEK.