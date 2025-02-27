PERKESO, CARSOME launch 3 unemployment initiatives, tackle unemployment rates in Malaysia

In a bid to tackle unemployment and ease job seekers’ transition into the workforce, the Social Security Organization (PERKESO) and CARSOME have launched a partnership aimed at addressing mobility and skill gaps.

With 546,900 individuals still without jobs in the fourth quarter of 2024, the collaboration introduces three key initiatives designed to provide financial assistance, improve job mobility, and enhance employability through upskilling.

PERKESO Group Chief Executive Officer, Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed, said the partnership reflects a shared commitment to helping Malaysians secure meaningful employment.

“By addressing mobility challenges and providing essential training, this initiative empowers individuals to regain their footing and re-enter the workforce with confidence.

“With PERKESO’s social support and CARSOME’s industry expertise, the collaboration creates a sustainable pathway to employment and long-term career growth,” he said while speaking during the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) Signing Ceremony between PERKESO and CARSOME in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday.

The first initiative under the partnership is the "My First Car" programme, which offers RM800 discounts for graduates registered with MYFutureJobs purchasing their first vehicle while the second initiative, the Employment Insurance System (EIS) Claimant Campaign provides RM3,000 in car discounts and trade-in bonuses for EIS recipients.

The final component of the collaboration is the EIS Upskilling Programme, which leverages CARSOME Academy to provide automotive training and job placements, ensuring individuals are equipped with relevant skills for the job market.

CARSOME Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CARSOME Academy, Teoh Jiun Ee, said mobility and skills development play a crucial role in workforce readiness as job seekers and fresh graduates navigate career transitions.

Therefore, he said, practical solutions that ease transportation challenges and industry-focused training can significantly improve their employment prospects, ensuring they can re-enter the workforce with confidence.

“Access to affordable mobility not only expands job opportunities but also promotes social mobility, creating more avenues for income generation.

“CARSOME has witnessed the positive impact of PERKESO’s efforts through the MYFutureJobs portal, which facilitated 204,819 job placements in 2024.

“Beyond supporting workforce mobility, this partnership allows CARSOME to tap into new talent pools for the automotive sector while helping individuals build skills needed to thrive in a fast-evolving industry,” he said.

The partnership will run from 26 February 2025 to 27 February 2026, with both organizations committed to continuous support and improvements. All initiatives are subject to terms and conditions. More information is available on CARSOME and PERKESO’s websites.