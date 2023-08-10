Perodua apologises for Kuantan Service Centre's 'dress code etiquette' notice

After a 'dress code etiquette' notice displayed at a Perodua service center in Kuantan, Pahang was circulated on social media, the car manufacturer has released an official statement addressing the situation.

The statement, issued by Mr. JH Rozman Jaafar, the Chief Operating Officer of Perodua Sales Sdn. Bhd, has been shared on the company's social media platform. The statement is provided in its entirety below:

"It has come to our attention that there has been an issue regarding an irregular 'dress code etiquette' notice which was displayed at the Perodua Service Centre in Kuantan, Pahang. We would like to inform you that we have already taken immediate action by removing the signage.”

"This particular dress code etiquette is not aligned with our official guidelines and we are now conducting an official investigation on the matter followed by corrective measures to ensure that such an incident does not repeat itself. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience experienced by our valued customers at the Perodua Service Centre."