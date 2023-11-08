​​​​​​​Perodua revises both production and sales targets for 2023, with less than 2 months till new year

In an optimistic move, Perodua has revised its production and sales targets for 2023. The company is now aiming to produce 338,000 units, with an anticipated sales volume of 325,000 vehicles by the end of the year. This upward adjustment is attributed to improved parts supply by auto vendors and a robust demand for Perodua vehicles.

At the beginning of 2023, Perodua had initially set a production target of 330,000 units and a sales goal of 314,000 vehicles. This decision was influenced by the positive sales momentum generated in 2021, thanks to the sales tax exemption extension and the popularity of their latest model, the Perodua Axia.

Dato’ Sri Zainal Abidin Ahmad, President and Chief Executive Officer of Perodua, expressed satisfaction with the company's recent performance, noting that they achieved their highest-ever production and sales figures in a single month of October. A remarkable 35,111 units were produced, and 33,836 units were registered in the same month. While only 22,974 units were produced and 24,849 registered in October of last year.

Year-to-date statistics from January to October 2023 reflect progress, with Perodua producing 280,452 units and registered 267,063 units reflecting a 22% and 20.2% increases respectively, from the same period in 2022.

Dato’ Sri Zainal concluded by saying, “For now, we are focusing on maximizing our potential in both production and sales, so that our customers will receive their Perodua vehicles faster,”