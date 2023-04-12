Perodua sets a new record month with over 32,000 cars sold in March

Perodua reached new heights when it comes to its monthly production numbers and sales figures back in March 2023.

The manufacturing side of the business saw the factory churning out a total of 33,666 units in March alone. What's even more impressive is the sales division registered 32,719 new units last month. That's an average of 1,038 new Perodua cars each day!

That also translates to a 29% increase compared to the previous month of February 2023 when they sold 24,936 units. This increase in production output and sales also meant that some of the models' waiting periods have been significantly reduced, apart from the Axia, Bezza, and Alza but only for certain variants and colours.

According to Perodua's President and CEO, Dato’ Sri Zainal Abidin Ahmad, "These achievements can be attributed to several factors, such as our efforts to fulfil the PENJANA orders before its deadline on 31 March 2023, production improvements throughout the supplier ecosystem and better coordination within our sales network."

It's been a busy yet positive first quarter of the year as the brand's production rose by 33.9% with 84,800 units - a significant increase compared to the same quarter of 2022 with 63,325 units. Sales also improved by 27.5% within the same time period and comparison.

With global raw material prices having slightly decreased in recent months, Perodua is expected to hit its production target of 330,000 cars for 2023 as well as its sales target of 314,000 units.