​​​​​​​Perodua starts to accelerate towards the finish line: 28.3% surge in 3Q sales, crossing 230,000 registrations mark 

Perodua has reported a 28.3% surge in sales for the third quarter of 2023, with a total of 88,537 units sold compared to 69,011 units in the same period of 2022. This surge in registrations can be attributed to a substantial enhancement in production efficiency, resulting in a total of 91,528 units manufactured - a 21.7% increase from the 75,196 units produced in the third quarter of the last year.

Year-to-date figures for Perodua are at 245,341 units produced as of September 2023, representing an increase of 18.6% compared to the same period in the previous year when 206,837 units were produced. This seems promising for Perodua as they are on track to achieve their registration target of 314,000 for this year.

Perodua's President and CEO, Dato’ Sri Zainal Abidin Ahmad, said, “The third quarter of 2023 is our starting point in terms of increasing monthly production above 30,000 units per month as supplies of raw materials and parts can now catch up with demand.” Dato’ Sri Zainal Abidin further added, “This increase in production shows the potential of the Malaysian automotive ecosystem as they further improve their economies of scale without sacrificing quality and cost efficiency.”

Perodua's year-to-date registratIon figures have also increased with 233,227 units registered in the first nine months of 2023, an increase from 196,354 units in the same period last year. Perodua Bezza has been the most popular model over this nine-month period, closely followed by the Perodua Axia and the Perodua Myvi.



