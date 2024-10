As an initiative to inspire students with real-world insights into automotive, Petronas Lubricants hosted its fifth ‘Success on the Fast Lane’ featuring experts.

The session starts with Wan Mohd Saifullah Wan Saudi, Petronas Tracking Fluid Engineer (PTFE) for the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One (MAMGP F1), who shared his experience and plays a crucial role in developing a championship-winning formula through Petronas Fluid Technology Solutions.

“With F1 being a sport of precision, human excellence and engineering go hand in hand in contributing to the team's overall success. Each part of the car is meticulously designed to give us even the slightest advantage, enabling us to compete at the highest level.

“Our role as the PTFE is crucial to ensure peak engine performance. By conducting in-depth analyses of fluid data, we provide valuable insights to assist the engineering team to make informed decisions for enhanced performance. I take pride in being able to offer my unique perspective and experience in a sport that welcomes capable individuals from diverse backgrounds in pushing boundaries of excellence,” he said in a statement.

The event was held at Petronas Leadership Centre in Bangi. Approximately 150 automotive and engineering students from local universities, namely Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM), Universiti KL (UniKL), German-Malaysian Institute (GMI), Taylor’s University, and Monash University, attended the sharing session.

From Taylor’s University, Marcus Yeoh shared a key insight he learned from the talk: "It’s amazing to hear Saifullah’s stories learning how he switched from Electrical Engineering to Chemical Engineering.

‘Success on the Fast Lane’ is an extension of Petronas Lubricants International’s series, ‘Shaping Industry-ready Graduates,’ which was launched in 2021. The series was part of the company's effort to prepare industry-ready graduates in the automotive vocation, particularly crucial for Malaysian students who spent over a year learning virtually during the pandemic.

The series has continuously featured top professionals in the automotive field with relevant experience to equip the next generation of working professionals with industry insights. The last session of ‘Success on the Fast Lane’ was catered for students across industries, with George Russell as the first F1 driver to be featured as a speaker for the series.