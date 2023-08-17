Philippines to follow Thailand and Indonesia in unveiling the 2023 Honda CR-V accompanied by a price Increase

After its successful launches in Thailand and Indonesia, the eagerly awaited 2023 Honda CR-V is set to make its grand entrance in the Philippines, ahead of its arrival in Malaysia.

Marking its debut on September 13, 2023, the 2023 CR-V by Honda Cars Philippines will offer three distinct variants, each priced as follows:

1.5 V Turbo CVT: PHP 2,150,000 (~RM 175,518)

1.5 VX Turbo CVT AWD: PHP 2,300,000 (~RM 187,763)

2.0 RS e:HEV E-CVT: PHP 2,600,000 (~RM 212,254)

Furthermore, the launch of the 2024 CR-V in the Philippines marks the introduction of the innovative e:HEV 2-motor full-hybrid powerplant for the first time in the Pearl of the Orient, underlining Honda's commitment to hybrid technology.

These prices represent a significant increase over the current fifth-generation model, with an increment ranging between 13 to 21 per cent, primarily attributed to the transition away from the outgoing 2.0-litre naturally-aspirated and 1.6-litre turbodiesel engines in favour of newer powerplants.

This shift aligns with the brand's efforts to offer more advanced and efficient options.

As the new CR-V takes centre stage in the Philippines, anticipation builds for its impending launch in Malaysia. More and more sightings of the 2023 CR-V being tested on Malaysian roads indicate its imminent arrival, likely accompanied by a comparable price adjustment.

The inclusion of the Honda Sensing ADAS suite as standard in Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines could also influence pricing considerations in Malaysia.

Despite the forthcoming model's buzz, the current fifth-generation CR-V continues to hold its own in the Malaysian market, even surpassing the newer Proton X70 in August 2023.

For those currently in the market, the existing Honda CR-V is available in four appealing variants, each priced as follows: