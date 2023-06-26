Phone in hand? Prepare for a RM1,000 fine and jail time! Cops Issue warning to motorist

Driving with a phone on your lap while using navigation apps or speaking on speakerphone is a common occurrence for many people. However, it's important to note that such behaviour can result in a fine of up to RM1,000.

This lesson was learned the hard way by Candi Wan, a beautician from Ipoh, who was on vacation in Penang with her family. According to The Star's report, while her sister was driving and using a navigation app on her phone, she briefly lifted the phone from her lap to confirm the direction at a roundabout.

Unfortunately, a vigilant police officer spotted her holding the phone and pulled them over. Despite explaining that the phone was only held momentarily and that it was on her lap, the officer insisted that even placing the phone on the lap was a violation.

Consequently, a summons was issued, and Wan's sister was required to appear before a magistrate in August. Wan's photograph of the summons has generated a lively debate on social media, attracting hundreds of comments.

Assistant Commissioner Soffian Santong, the George Town OCPD, emphasized the importance of using a phone holder to position the device in a way that allows the driver to see the road while glancing at the screen.

Placing the phone on the lap is deemed unsafe as it requires the driver to look down at the map on the screen, potentially leading to accidents.

While using a properly positioned phone on a holder for navigation is permitted, ACP Soffian cautioned against unnecessary interaction with the screen. Adjustments should be made only when necessary, and if a problem arises with the navigation, the driver should pull over to address it.

ACP Soffian also highlighted that drivers should not handle their phones while waiting at a red light, as this can cause traffic delays when they fail to notice the light turning green. Ultimately, the focus is on ensuring the safety of both drivers and others on the road.

Using a mobile phone while operating a vehicle is a non-compoundable offence, requiring offenders to appear before a magistrate. If found guilty, individuals can face fines ranging from RM300 to RM1,000 (with a minimum), and in severe cases, a maximum jail term of three months.

Repeat offenders may be fined up to RM2,000, sentenced to a jail term not exceeding six months, or both.