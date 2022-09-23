PJ Half Marathon 2022 Road Closures on Sept 25th

The PJ Half Marathon 2022 will take place this Sunday (25 September 2022) and those living in Petaling Jaya should take note of the temporary road closures for the event.

This time around, there will be a few more categories added to the half marathon ranging from the 3km fun run all the way up to 30km in distance. Those who are planning to drive in or out of Petaling Jaya should be aware of which roads will be closed at different time frames to cater to the PJ Half Marathon's return.

Persiaran Barat - Jalan Timur from Sat 6pm to Sun 12pm

Those who are familiar with the Persiaran Barat - Jalan Timur route (in front of Padang Timur) should take note that it'll be closed from Saturday (24 September 2022) 6pm to Sunday (25 September 2022) at 12pm to make way for the event setup.

To cater to the 30km run, the slip road from the Federal Highway onto Jalan Timur (from KL) will also be closed from 4am to 10am this coming Sunday. Some alternatives have been suggested for those who want to head to Section 14 and Seapark to take Jalan Barat and Jalan 222 to head to Bandar Petaling Jaya.

Most PJ main roads to be closed from 4.30am to 11.00am

The traffic police from IPD Petaling Jaya will be assisting in the closures of a lot more roads within the Petaling Jaya area from 4.30am to 11.00am. There's a whole list of it that you can refer to in the photo above.

As you can see, it's a lot. So if you have any plans that consist of going into Petaling Jaya on Sunday morning, it's better if you can postpone, cancel, or suggest a different venue, unless you're entering the half marathon. If that's the case, all the best!