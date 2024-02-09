Planning to drive overseas? You NEED the RM20 physical card, e-LMM not valid

While we're slowly but surely moving towards digitalisation for our digital vehicle road tax (e-LKM) and driving licence (e-LMM), it seems that they're not valid once you cross the borders into other countries.

Online renewals might help in cutting down costs and waiting time, but those who still prefer to have something to hold on to may opt to get a renewal slip in the form of a physical document.

However, this particular physical slip as well as the digital Malaysian Driving License (e-LMM) won't fly in other countries. If you're planning to get behind the wheel overseas, you need to apply for a physical plastic card as listed in the FAQ sheet recently shared by JPJ.

This physical driving licence plastic card can only be obtained at JPJ counters and you'll need to bring supporting documents such as flight tickets, offer letters, passports, and/or others.

Do check if the country you're planning to drive in requires an international driving permit (IDP). If that's the case, you'll need to apply for one at the JPJ counter.

Another interesting fact is that if you're stopped by the authorities (e.g. roadblocks) here in Malaysia, you may present your e-LMM from the MyJPJ app when requested for proof of driving licence.

The physical LLM renewal slip only acts as a supporting document which needs to be presented together with your current physical driving licence card. At roadblocks, you'll need both (unless you have the e-LMM, then you just need to show it from the MyJPJ app).