PLUS' proposed travel schedule for Hari Raya on the North-South Highway now out

As announced by PLUS a few days ago, where they also mentioned that 2 million vehicles would be hitting the road this upcoming Raya period, the Proposed Travel Time (TTA) schedule on the North-South Highway is now out.

The TTA schedule aims to distribute traffic during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri festival season from April 19 to May 1 2023.

According to PLUS's Chief Operating Officer, Datuk Zakaria Ahmad Zabidi, The recommendation was given following the expectation of two million vehicles hitting the road daily.

"Nevertheless, the smoothness of traffic also depends on unforeseen events such as accidents which can disrupt travel on the highway. Therefore, we urge the public to plan their itineraries based on the issued TTA not only for travel out of the Klang Valley before the Aidilfitri holiday, but also for travel back to the Klang Valley after the holiday," said Zakaria.

As you can see from their poster, highway users from the Klang Valley heading to further destinations such as Perlis, Kedah, Penang and Johor are advised to enter the highway before 9am.

Meanwhile, those heading to closer locations such as Perak, Negeri Sembilan and Melaka are advised to enter the highway between 12 noon and 3 pm.

Meanwhile, for the journey back to the Klang Valley betwen April 19 to May 1, highway users from Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Perak, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka and Johor are advised to enter the highway before 9am.

Here are some reminders and keynotes for a smoother journey