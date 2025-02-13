Carlist.my
Editor's Pick
  Home
  News
  Auto News
  PM Anwar receive Togg EV SUV from Turkish President as a token of friendship

PM Anwar receive Togg EV SUV from Turkish President as a token of friendship

Auto News
 | 

PM Anwar receive Togg EV SUV from Turkish President as a token of friendship

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim received a Togg EV SUV as a gift from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan recently as a token of friendship between the two countries.

 

Anwar was gifted the Togg T10X and he later drove the SUV to the Seri Perdana Complex -as according to a video from Anwar’s official Instagram- to attend a joint press conference.

 

To note, Togg is a Turkish EV and the company first launched its model T10X EV SUV back in 2023. The model is a C-Segment SUV, similar to Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Proton e.MAS 7

 

The model has three variants: the V1 RWD Standard Range, V1 RWD Long Range, and V2 RWD Long Range. All the variants boast 218 hp and 350 Nm in an RWD setup and a top speed of 185 km/h.

Offering seamless convenience to consumers, Togg's T10X line-up, regardless of variant or battery capacity, boasts 11 kW AC charging and 180 kW DC charging capabilities. While DC charging can replenish 80 per cent of the battery in a swift 28 minutes.

 AC charging takes a slightly more measured approach, charging the Standard Range and Long Range from 20 to 80 percent in 3 hours and 15 minutes and 5 hours and 45 minutes, respectively.

The starting price for T10X is approximately RM178k to RM226k.

 

Related News

Comments

