PMX announces exemption of toll for 4 days, from April 19 to 21 and on April 24

Putrajaya is in the habit of providing free passage through tolls when it comes to the Hari Raya holiday and this year is no different as Malaysia's 10th Prime Minister has announced the free Rahmah Toll for the 2023 Hari Raya Aidilfitri holidays .

According to Anwar Ibrahim, the implementation of the free Rahmah Toll will involve 33 highways for all classes of vehicles.

Photo credit: Gempak

"This effort can reduce the cost of paying tolls for people who will return to their hometowns to celebrate the festival as well as make it easier to plan trips back to their 'Kampungs'," he said at a special Aidilfitri 2023 message in Putrajaya recently.

Photo credit: Sabah Post

At the same time, PDRM would also be providing a special Summons Fee Rate from April 21 until May 21, 2023 for all PDRM traffic summonses for offences in 2022 and before.

Each 'saman' can be paid at a rate of RM50. The special rate, however, does not apply to traffic summons issued in 2023.