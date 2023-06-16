Police appeal for witnesses to come forward and aid Investigation into tragic SUKE accident

Police seek witnesses in fatal motorcycle accident on SUKE Highway.

Police are appealing to witnesses of a fatal accident involving a high-powered motorcycle at Kilometer 22.2 of the Sungai Besi Ulu Kelang (SUKE) Highway near Ulu Kelang yesterday to come forward and assist in investigations.

Assistant Commissioner Mohd Azam Ismail, the Ampang Jaya District Police Chief, stated that efforts to identify the motorcyclist who rode against traffic and caused the victim's death are ongoing.

"The suspect is believed to have been riding a small motorcycle, wearing a brightly coloured jacket and a dark-coloured helmet.

"The police urge the public to come forward if they have any witnesses or own dashboard camera recordings of the accident," he said in a statement recently.

He added that witnesses can directly contact Inspector Muhamad Yusaiful Muhamat Basir, the Traffic Investigating Officer at the Ampang Jaya District Police Headquarters (IPD), at 011-13078348.

Earlier, Projek Lintasan Kota Holdings Sdn Bhd (Prolintas) announced that they had handed over closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the fatal accident involving the Ducati rider.

Its Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Mohammad Azlan Abdullah, reportedly stated that the video footage and other evidence had been submitted to assist in the investigation and to identify the motorcyclist riding against traffic.

In the incident that occurred around 1 p.m. on Thursday, Ahmad Fadzil Omar Azzadin, 62, who was riding a Ducati Panigale motorcycle, tragically lost his life after skidding and falling off the SUKE bridge while attempting to avoid another motorcyclist riding against traffic.