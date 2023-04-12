Police hunting down daredevil 'rempits' seen doing stunts on LATAR Highway

The Kuala Selangor police are looking for a bunch of high-powered motorcyclists who have been seen doing a 'wheelie' stunt on the Kuala Lumpur-Kuala Selangor Highway (LATAR).

According to Buletin Utama's report, the Kuala Selangor District Police Chief, Superintendent Ramli Kasa, yesterday said his party received two 19-second dashcam videos showing the dangerous actions of the motorcyclist.

"The first video shows a group of four motorcyclists with an unidentifiable model and registration number. Two of them were seen doing a 'wheelie' action, which another motorcyclist recorded."

"As a result, the police are investigating the video, where they have identified one of the registration numbers to be PNV 1414. The police are also trying to locate the person who recorded the video to get his statement."

"In addition, the video will be sent to the Forensic Unit for further action as well as to locate the nearby closed circuit camera (CCTV)," he said.